Knicks' Kevin Knox II: Back in double figures in loss
Knox supplied 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Nuggets.
Knox topped double figures for the first time in his past seven games and the ninth time on the season. After a solid rookie year, Knox's seen his role diminish by nearly nine minutes a game with the influx of several veteran forwards and his inability to find a consistent shooting rhythm. Overall, Knox isn't returning adequate value for standard formats as he's generating just 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 37.0 percent from the field, 32.6 percent from three and 65.3 percent from the line in 19.8 minutes per game.
