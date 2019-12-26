Knicks' Kevin Knox II: Back to bench
Knox will come off the bench Thursday against the Nets, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
With Marcus Morris (Achilles) returning to the starting five, Knox will revert to his usual role off the bench. This month he's averaging 8.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21.2 minutes.
