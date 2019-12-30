Knicks' Kevin Knox II: Falls ill
Knox was unable to practice Monday due to an illness.
Knox fell over the weekend and was held out of practice Monday presumably for precautionary reasons. While it's unclear if the issue will linger for long, the second-year forward's status for Wednesday's tilt with Portland is now up in the air.
