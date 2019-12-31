Knicks' Kevin Knox II: Probable Wednesday
Knox (illness) is probable for Wednesday's contest against Portland.
Knox missed Monday's practice as he was unable to give it a go after feeling ill. It appears that the forward's health is progressing well though, as now Knox is likely to play against the Trail Blazers on New Year's Day.
