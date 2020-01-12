Knicks' Kevin Knox II: Scores 17 in 20 minutes
Knox posted 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 win over the Heat.
Knox snapped a nine-game streak of single-digit scoring, and he's averaging fewer minutes through seven games in January than he did in any of the first few months of 2019-20. With that being said, if he keeps playing at anything close to this level he may start seeing 20-plus minutes on a more regular basis.
