Knicks' Kevin Knox II: Scores season-high 17
Knox put up 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and one block in a win over the Hawks on Tuesday.
This may have been the best scoring performance of the season for Knox, but most of his output came in the fourth quarter when Knicks' lead was sizable. Currently posting 7.7 points, 2.9 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.2 threes, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game, and shooting a putrid 38.0 percent from the field, and 65.3 percent from the line, Knox is best left for the deeper leagues for now.
