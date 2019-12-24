Knicks' Kevin Knox II: Struggles in spot start
Knox II had eight points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-115 loss against the Wizards.
Knox II was ineffectual during the start, and he continues to struggle from the field regardless if he starts or comes off the bench. Those issues, along with the fact that he will return to the bench once Marcus Morris (Achilles) returns, should limit his upside considerably.
