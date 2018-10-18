Knicks' Kevin Knox: Inefficient start for rookie
Knox shot his way to 10 points (4-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two steals, and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-107 victory over the Hawks.
Despite coming off the bench and playing just 23 minutes, Know was far from gun-shy in his season debut, hoisting 16 shots on his way to 10 points. The efficiency was a concern from all over the floor and his lack of supporting numbers highlight what could be a very one-dimensional fantasy game. The Knicks are likely not going to be playing for anything as the season progresses and should be in a position to give Knox plenty of run despite the poor shooting. Owners should not panic after this performance but should be prepared for a very bumpy ride.
More News
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: To begin season in bench role•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Another double-double in preseason win•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Double-double in preseason debut•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Starting preseason opener•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Could compete for starting spot•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Won't play Friday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...