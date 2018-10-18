Knox shot his way to 10 points (4-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two steals, and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-107 victory over the Hawks.

Despite coming off the bench and playing just 23 minutes, Know was far from gun-shy in his season debut, hoisting 16 shots on his way to 10 points. The efficiency was a concern from all over the floor and his lack of supporting numbers highlight what could be a very one-dimensional fantasy game. The Knicks are likely not going to be playing for anything as the season progresses and should be in a position to give Knox plenty of run despite the poor shooting. Owners should not panic after this performance but should be prepared for a very bumpy ride.