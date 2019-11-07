Knox scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-102 loss to the Pistons.

The second-year forward was the only member of New York's second unit to score in double digits on the night. Knox has been a steady source of offense off the bench to begin the season, draining multiple three-pointers in six of eight games, but as yet the 20-year-old doesn't offer much else from a fantasy perspective.