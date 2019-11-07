Knicks' Kevin Knox: Leads bench in loss
Knox scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-102 loss to the Pistons.
The second-year forward was the only member of New York's second unit to score in double digits on the night. Knox has been a steady source of offense off the bench to begin the season, draining multiple three-pointers in six of eight games, but as yet the 20-year-old doesn't offer much else from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.