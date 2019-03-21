Knox totaled 27 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a block over 47 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Knox scored a team-high 27 points in Wednesday's loss, his most points since Jan. 13 and his second-highest point total of the season. He has big-game potential every night, but he has been wildly inconsistent as a rookie.