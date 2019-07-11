Knox totaled 25 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal across 24 minutes in the Knicks' win over the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.

Knox did a little bit of everything in the win, including lead his team in scoring. He's put together a strong string of games in the LVSL so far, averaging 18.5 points per game on 50 percent shooting in his last two contests. Knox will need to improve on last season's shooting percentage (37 percent) to score more than the 12.8 points per game he averaged as a rookie.