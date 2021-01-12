Knox compiled 19 points (7-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, five rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Monday's 109-88 loss to the Hornets.

Despite his impressive skills and versatility as an all-purpose playmaker in college, Knox has yet to realize his full potential in the NBA. Monday's performance was evidence of what he can do when given the opportunity. He showed off a deadly-three-point shot and also mixed it up in the paint. He's trapped behind Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett on the depth chart, and Obi Toppin's return will make playing time hard to come by. He'll need to maximize his limited opportunities now, while he has them.