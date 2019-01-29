Knox totaled 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 101-92 loss to the Hornets.

Knox was one of the few sources of scoring for the Knicks in the contest, connecting on 75 percent of his shots from three en route to a slump-busting 19-point outing. Knox has been inconsistent at times, but the offensive is there to pair with the size and rebounding ability.