Knicks' Kevin Knox: Likely out another week
Knox (ankle) is expected to remain out for another week, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
Knox took part in 3-on-3 work at practice Saturday, which is a step in the right direction, but he's still dealing with the effects of the ankle injury that have sidelined him since the first week of the season. Expect the rookie to miss at least three more games before a potential return on Nov. 10 against the Raptors in Toronto.
