Knox (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice and is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason outing against Washington.

Knox popped up on the injury report Wednesday when he missed practice due to a strained right calf. He appears to at least be trending in the right direction with his limited participation Thursday, but his status for Friday is certainly in question. The Knicks likely won't overwork Knox with the start of the regular season drawing closer.

