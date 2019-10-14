Knicks' Kevin Knox: Limited in practice Monday
Knox was limited in practice Monday.
Knox, who is currently dealing with a strained calf, was yet again a limited participant in practice for the second straight day. While his calf injury still appears to be ongoing, Knox should be considered questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Hawks.
