Knox (ankle) has no official timetable for return, but his father told the New York Post that his son is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a Grade 2 sprain.

The Knicks are officially listing Knox without a timetable for return and plan to evaluate him later this week. While Knox's father might be right on the two-to-three week timeline, the team will have the final say on the matter and it's best to wait on the results of the team's evaluation before assuming Knox will miss extended time off the court beyond this week.