Knox played 12 minutes off the bench in Monday's 123-112 loss to the Rockets, finishing with three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound.

Fantasy players hoping the Knox's production might take off following the Feb. 6 trade of Marcus Morris to the Clippers can safely move on at this point, as the rebuilding Knicks already seem to be throwing in the towel on the 2018 lottery pick. Not only has Knox been bypassed for Morris' old starting role at small forward in favor of both Reggie Bullock and Maurice Harkless, but the 20-year-old has actually seen his opportunities diminish further. Knox is averaging just 14.3 minutes in six outings since the Morris trade, four minutes below his season-long average.