Knicks' Kevin Knox: Narrowly misses double-double
Knox put up 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 40 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 113-105 win over the Bulls.
Knox has received exactly 40 minutes in back-to-back contests, which suggests the Knicks don't have much concern about his health after a recent bout with a minor ankle injury. With New York already having seemingly shut down several veterans for the season, Knox should benefit from robust playing time over the final five games. That alone should be enough for him to deliver quality point totals, though his lagging across-the-board production and poor shooting don't make him a fit for every season-long roster.
