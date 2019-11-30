Knox (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Friday's 101-95 loss to the 76ers.

Knox played through a bruised quad during Wednesday's matchup versus the Raptors. However, he wasn't listed on the injury report prior to this contest, so it appears he was simply out of coach David Fizdale's rotation. After an up-and-down rookie season, the 20-year-old hasn't shown much improvement in his second season. The lack of playing time only further dims Knox's chances of becoming a reliable fantasy asset.