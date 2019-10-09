Knicks' Kevin Knox: Nursing calf injury
Knox did not practice Wednesday due to a strained right calf.
It's unclear when Knox picked up the injury, but coach David Fizdale downplayed the severity of the issue, calling it a light strain, according to Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's preseason matchup against Washington.
More News
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.