Knox finished with 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 114-107 loss to the Hawks.

Knox started the game on fire Friday, scoring 19 points in the first quarter. Unfortunately, things slowed drastically after that and he finished with 24 points for the game. Knox has been scoring the ball well lately but outside of some passable rebounding numbers, he offers very little else. Based on his playing time and the fact that the Knicks coaching staff appear to want to get in him there at every chance, he should be rostered in standard formats.