Knox (ankle) managed to take part in some non-contact portions of practice Tuesday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Knox remains without a timetable, but after initial reports indicated he may be sidelined for the next two-to-three weeks, his participation in practice, though limited, is a sign he could return sooner. The 19-year-old rookie will still travel with the team to Dallas and Washington over the weekend, although he's unlikely to play in either contest.