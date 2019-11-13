Knox posted 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds in Tuesday's 120-102 loss the the Bulls.

Knox played a season-high 32 minutes, and once again provided double-digit scoring. The 20-year-old continues to be a steady source of production off the bench for the Knicks, while shooting 44.4 percent from three.