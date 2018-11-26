Knox finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, and one block in seven minutes during Sunday's 103-98 win over the Grizzlies.

Knox received a team-low minute total among the 10 players who saw the court. While Knox has reached double figures in scoring in seven of the eight matchups that he has played 20-plus minutes, he has averaged just 7.8 minutes per game during the six contests where he has not seen 20-plus minutes.