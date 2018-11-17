Knicks' Kevin Knox: Posts 11 in second-straight start
Knox recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 21 minutes in Friday's 129-124 loss to the Pelicans.
Coach David Fitzdale may be inching closer to Gregg Popovich as the league's most frustrating coach with his haphazard lineup changes. Granted, a lot of this is due to the erratic play by his team, which is the likely culprit behind all the tinkering. After starting at the three on Wednesday, Knox slid over to the four spot against the Pels, sending Noah Vonleh to the bench. Knox's ankle sprain stopped his momentum, and although he's performed adequately, the first-round pick has yet to reach his potential. As the season progresses, Knox should get many more starting opportunities, and is definitely worth stashing on your bench until he comes into his own.
