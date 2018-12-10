Knox tallied 26 points (10-25 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 119-107 loss to the Hornets.

Coach David Fizdale had a quick hook on starting small forward Mario Hezonja, who played just five minutes to afford Knox most of the run at the position. While the rookie came through with a career-high rebound total and matched his best scoring haul of the season, the latter tally came on highly inefficient shooting, which has been a common occurrence throughout the campaign. Knox has converted just 35 percent of his attempts from the field and 34.1 percent of his tries from downtown this season and typically offers precious little production outside of scoring and three-pointers, making him tough to rely on for fantasy purposes.