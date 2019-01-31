Knicks' Kevin Knox: Pours in 17 points Wednesday
Knox contributed 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 114-90 loss to the Mavericks.
Knox continues to do noteworthy damage on the boards while posting solid scoring numbers during his rookie season, although there is plenty that could be improved upon. His shooting percentage and three-point percentage leave some to be desired, but the fact that he is already a top scorer on the Knicks at this point in the career indicates there is time and room to make those jumps.
