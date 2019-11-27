Knicks' Kevin Knox: Probable Wednesday
Knox is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors due to a bruised left quad.
Knox made his first start of the season during the Knicks' most recent game -- a 103-101 loss to the Nets. Still, he played only 18 minutes, just under his season average of 20.3. A confirmation on his availability for Wednesday should arrive sometime before tipoff.
