Knicks' Kevin Knox: Produces 16 points Tuesday
Knox totaled 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 loss to the Pacers.
Knox continues to be at the center of the Knicks' plans right now, allowing him plenty of opportunities to improve on the court. He has now averaged 14.5 points over his last two games, which would be an improvement to his current 12.2 season average.
