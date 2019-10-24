Knicks' Kevin Knox: Produces in limited role
Knox had 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3PT), five rebounds and five fouls in 21 minutes off the bench during New York's 111-120 loss to San Antonio on Wednesday.
Knox struggled with his efficiency last season and the expectation was that a bench role would suit him better -- that was exactly the case here. Even if he comes off the bench, this kind of efficiency should boost Knox's value considerably as he should see enough playing time to be a decent fantasy contributor on most formats. The Knicks visit the Nets on Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...