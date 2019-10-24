Knox had 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3PT), five rebounds and five fouls in 21 minutes off the bench during New York's 111-120 loss to San Antonio on Wednesday.

Knox struggled with his efficiency last season and the expectation was that a bench role would suit him better -- that was exactly the case here. Even if he comes off the bench, this kind of efficiency should boost Knox's value considerably as he should see enough playing time to be a decent fantasy contributor on most formats. The Knicks visit the Nets on Friday.