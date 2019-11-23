Knox contributed three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's 109-104 defeat to the 76ers.

The 20-year-old's bland performance negatively affected his overall season averages of 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds, a step down in statistical output from his rookie year (12.8 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game). It could perhaps be due to the decline in his minutes (from 28.8 in 2018-19 to 21.3 now), which came about due to the acquisition of fellow small forward Marcus Morris in free agency. Considering Morris is having a career year, Knox might see much of an increase in his numbers as long as the veteran stays around this campaign.