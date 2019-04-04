Knicks' Kevin Knox: Puts up 21 in loss
Knox finished with 21 points (7-13 FG
Knox continued his strong play to end the season, topping double digits for the eight time in his past 10 games. After suffering through growing pains at the beginning of the season, the rookie forward has managed to shoot above 40-percent from the field for the past month, upping his season-long field goal percentage to 37.0. While he continues to post largely empty lines asided from scoring, Knox has secured a large enough workload to nearly guarantee above-average scoring production on a regular basis.
