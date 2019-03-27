Knicks' Kevin Knox: Questionable Thursday
Knox (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Raptors, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Knox, who has been recovering from a sprained right ankle, participated in Wednesday's practice, which is an encouraging sign for his availability Thursday. More information may arrive following morning shootaround.
