Knicks' Kevin Knox: Questionable Wednesday
Knox is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Utah due to a bruised left leg, Ian Begley of SNY reports.
Check for an update on Knox after shootaround, but the second-year wing has not been fantasy-relevant this season.
