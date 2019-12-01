Knicks' Kevin Knox: Rejoins starting five
Knox will start Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Marcus Morris (neck) is unavailable Sunday, pressing Knox into the starting role. The 20-year-old wasn't included in the rotation during Friday's loss to the 76ers, so the spot start provides a chance to reestablish his role.
