Knicks' Kevin Knox: Scores 11 points in 20 minutes
Knox collected 11 points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 loss to the Hawks.
Knox was among the least efficient players in the league as a rookie last year, as he played heavy minutes and was asked to do too much on a team lacking much talent along the wing. The Knicks aren't expected to be much better this season, but the plethora of pieces added in the offseason likely means less minutes and less responsibility for Knox heading into his sophomore season. While this could result in a step back in terms of per-game counting stats, Knox might be in a much better position to develop and display some semblance of efficiency.
More News
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...