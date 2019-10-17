Knox collected 11 points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 loss to the Hawks.

Knox was among the least efficient players in the league as a rookie last year, as he played heavy minutes and was asked to do too much on a team lacking much talent along the wing. The Knicks aren't expected to be much better this season, but the plethora of pieces added in the offseason likely means less minutes and less responsibility for Knox heading into his sophomore season. While this could result in a step back in terms of per-game counting stats, Knox might be in a much better position to develop and display some semblance of efficiency.