Knicks' Kevin Knox: Scores 12 off bench
Knox tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 29 minutes Monday against Washington.
Knox didn't get the starting nod in New York's preseason opener, but he made an impact off the bench in a 104-99 victory. He appears to have the edge on Marcus Morris for the starting job, though he'll look to take a step forward during his second NBA season after shooting just 37 percent from the field last year.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.