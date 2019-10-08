Knox tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 29 minutes Monday against Washington.

Knox didn't get the starting nod in New York's preseason opener, but he made an impact off the bench in a 104-99 victory. He appears to have the edge on Marcus Morris for the starting job, though he'll look to take a step forward during his second NBA season after shooting just 37 percent from the field last year.