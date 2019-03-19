Knicks' Kevin Knox: Scores 12 points in loss
Knox finished with 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist over 28 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Raptors on Monday.
Knox finished with modest production in a blowout loss to the Raptors on Monday. Knox has a lot of potential but is still very raw as a rookie, averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists on just 36.5 percent shooting from the floor.
