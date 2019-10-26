Knox scored 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Friday's loss to the Nets.

Knox came off the bench for the second straight game, but he saw a healthy workload (29 minutes) and responded by hitting all four of his three-point attempts. While the second-year wing isn't a threat to add much beyond scoring -- two rebounds, one assist, one steal -- he's nonetheless off to an encouraging start after a wildly inefficient rookie season.