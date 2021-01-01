Knox contributed 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 32 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against the Raptors.

Knox was dealing with a sore knee prior to the start of Thursday's game, but that wasn't noticeable as soon as he stepped on the court -- Knox ended as the Knicks' highest scorer alongside Julius Randle, and he was one of four players that logged 30-plus minutes in the loss. The shooting woes remain a concern, but Knox could be a useful player in most formats if he finds a way to score at this rate on a more regular basis.