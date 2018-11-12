Know totaled 17 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's 115-89 loss to the Magic.

Knox led all Knicks with 17 points Sunday, in what can simply be described as an embarrassing loss. The starting unit combined for a total of 20 points leaving the bench to provide the bulk of the offense. Knox certainly has the ability to score the ball but offers very little outside of points and three's. He is more of a deep league player but could be used at a pinch if you need a short-term scoring boost in standard formats.