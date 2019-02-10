Knox finished with 20 points (7-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 104-99 loss to the Raptors.

Knox saw 10 more minutes than any other Knick and contributed in every category except blocks. Moreover, he scored at least 20 points for the ninth time through 48 appearances. In the aftermath of the recent trade, Knox has become the team's top offensive option along the wing. Nevertheless, the rookie is likely to remain inconsistent overall.