Knicks' Kevin Knox: Scores 20 points in Saturday's loss
Knox finished with 20 points (7-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 104-99 loss to the Raptors.
Knox saw 10 more minutes than any other Knick and contributed in every category except blocks. Moreover, he scored at least 20 points for the ninth time through 48 appearances. In the aftermath of the recent trade, Knox has become the team's top offensive option along the wing. Nevertheless, the rookie is likely to remain inconsistent overall.
More News
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Strong effort in loss•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Pours in 17 points Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Leads team with 19 points•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Scores four points in Sunday's loss•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Drops career-high 31 points•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Solid effort in double-digit defeat•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...