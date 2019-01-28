Knicks' Kevin Knox: Scores four points in Sunday's loss
Knox managed four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Sunday's 106-97 loss to the Heat.
Knox has been held to single digits in scoring in four of the last five games, combining for just 36 points (on 13-of-51 from the field) during this recent stretch. While the rookie has been earning at least 30 minutes on the vast majority of nights dating back to the beginning of December, coach David Fizdale isn't in the business of gifting playing time, as evidenced by the fact that Knox has earned 27 minutes or less in three of the last four contests.
More News
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Drops career-high 31 points•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Solid effort in double-digit defeat•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Unable to find the net in loss•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Another 20 point effort Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: On fire early in loss Friday•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Big night in loss to Sixers•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....