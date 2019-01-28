Knox managed four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Sunday's 106-97 loss to the Heat.

Knox has been held to single digits in scoring in four of the last five games, combining for just 36 points (on 13-of-51 from the field) during this recent stretch. While the rookie has been earning at least 30 minutes on the vast majority of nights dating back to the beginning of December, coach David Fizdale isn't in the business of gifting playing time, as evidenced by the fact that Knox has earned 27 minutes or less in three of the last four contests.