Knox compiled five points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Nets.

Knox replaced RJ Barrett (illness) in the starting lineup but played just 18 minutes in the loss. Knox has been a disaster this season and should not be on the radar at all in most fantasy leagues.