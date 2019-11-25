Knicks' Kevin Knox: Scores just five points in start
Knox compiled five points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Nets.
Knox replaced RJ Barrett (illness) in the starting lineup but played just 18 minutes in the loss. Knox has been a disaster this season and should not be on the radar at all in most fantasy leagues.
