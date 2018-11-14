Knox will start Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Coach David Fizdale will mix things up Wednesday, inserting Knox at small forward in place of Damyean Dotson and also swapping out Frank Ntilikina for Emmanuel Mudiay at point guard. It's unclear if this is anything more than a one-game change, but Knox figures to have a good chance to hold onto the starting spot now that he's back up to speed after missing time with an ankle injury.