Knox finished with a career-high 26 points (9-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and added four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 136-134 overtime win over the Bucks.

It's been a rough rookie season thus far for Knox both for injury- and performance-related reasons, but the forward showed well here thanks largely to his marksmanship from the outside. Though the Knicks are just 8-16 and trending toward a non-contending season, it may take a few more weeks before coach David Fizdale turns Knox loose for good. Prior to Saturday's contest, Knox had averaged just 16.2 minutes per game over the Knicks' prior five contests.