Knicks' Kevin Knox: Shines in Vegas Summer League debut

Knox poured in 22 points (8-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT) and added eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during the Knicks' 91-89 win over the Hawks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

The 2018 first-round pick made an impression in his Vegas Summer League debut, despite the fact he struggled from distance. Knox's scoring haul led the Knicks on the afternoon, as did his shot attempts. The 18-year-old naturally needs all the seasoning he can get after playing just one season at the University of Kentucky, and he'll be an intriguing asset to continue monitoring during the duration of summer league play.