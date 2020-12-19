Knox posted 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt), a rebound and an assist in 24 minutes off the bench in Friday's 119-83 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Knox has been struggling with his shot throughout most of his NBA career and such was the case in his first two preseason games, but he bounced back admirably in the preseason finale with a strong shooting display. Expect Knox to play a sizable role off the bench for the Knicks, where he'll look to bounce back after a sophomore year in which he only averaged 6.4 points per game.