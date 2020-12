Knox posted 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Knicks' 100-93 exhibition win over the Cavaliers.

Knox's scoring total led the way for all reserves from either side. While his outing Wednesday was certainly a positive one, Knox went 3-for-12 from the field in the Knicks' first two preseason contests, so the 21-year-old hardly seems to have escaped the shooting woes that marred his first two NBA seasons.